New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that Delhi is rapidly advancing towards becoming the Creative Capital of India, adding that over the next 80 days, the national capital will host more than 30 national and international events featuring artists from across the country and abroad, prominent personalities, and lakhs of spectators.

"Our government, following the mantra of 'One India, Excellent India,' is transforming Delhi into a capital where the culture, festivals, and traditions of every state are respected and given prominence," the Chief Minister said in a press conference here.

"Delhi is adorned with the spirit of unity in diversity, and now, with the national and international events scheduled in the coming 80 days, it is set to carve a new identity as the Creative Capital of India," she added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the concert economy is a significant sector that all states should prioritise. "We would like to thank PM Modi, the central government, and Mansukh Mandaviya, who have supported us greatly in this, and have reduced rates at all the central government institutions," she said.

Listing her government's efforts to make Delhi an event-friendly city, she said, "Through these events, we are fulfilling our goal of making Delhi an event-friendly city. We have improved the rates at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, IG Stadium, National Stadium, Thyagaraj Stadium and Chhatrasal Stadium. The tariffs at all these venues will now be several times lower than before. The single window system is a vital tool for our good governance."

Gupta said the system has already been used during the Kanwar Yatra, as well as by Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Chhath committees, to streamline approvals.

"We used it during the Kanwar Yatra, the Ramlila Committee, the Durga Puja Committee, and now also for the Chhath Committee. Through the single-window system, we are continually working towards making it easier to do business... In the next 70 days, there will be 30 major events in which millions of people will participate, and Delhi will be appreciated in every way. Regarding tourism, our goal is that anyone who comes to India must come to Delhi," she added.

Speaking on the issue of pollution and the Yamuna River, the Chief Minister urged people not to be misled by outdated visuals. "Please be careful about those old videos (of River Yamuna) that people post... Today, the Yamuna is many times cleaner, clearer, and more beautiful than before, and we've seen no foam buildup there. The government is consistently fulfilling its responsibilities. This time, in the desilting that took place, 25,000-35,000 metric tons of silt were removed from Delhi's drains, which ultimately would have ended up in the Yamuna. We drained it out," she said.

The Chief Minister said that the work of upgrading the old Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for every drain has also been completed.

"We began the construction of STPs by tapping every drain. The work of upgrading the old STPs for every drain has also been completed. Today, the BOD level is better than before, and the government is working towards further improving it. We have worked to remove thousands of tons of water hyacinth from the Yamuna," she said.

"The Yamuna, where even the smallest bacterium could not thrive before, is now completely saturated with oxygen. Today, aquatic life can flourish there, fish can live there, and the water is clean. More work is needed. We have attempted to accomplish more than the government could have achieved in six months. We have done it honestly," she added.

Later, Chief Minister Gupta and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra inspected preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival at Kalindi Kunj Chhath Ghat.

"This is the same place where we used to witness toxic foam floating on the Yamuna River, and Chhath devotees had to offer prayers standing here. With preparations being done under the BJP government, we see no toxic foam here and water flowing. Grand preparations are underway for the Chhath festival. The people of Delhi will not have to face toxic foam. I have come here to show the reality...This time Diwali and Chhath will be grand," the Chief Minister said after the inspection. (ANI)

