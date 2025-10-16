'Leopard in Gurgaon Mall' Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Claiming Leopard Attack in Gurugram Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, October 16: Did a leopard enter a mall in Haryana's Gurgaon? The question comes as a video going viral on social media allegedly claims a leopard attack in Gurgaon, officially known as Gurugram. The viral clip was shared on Instagram with the caption reading, "Leopard In Gurgaon Mall". An overlay text on the video asked, "Can you guess mall?". So far, the viral clip has garnered nearly 5,000 views.

In the video, people can he heard shouting and screaming as a leopard enters a mall in Gurgaon. As the video moves further, a man is heard saying, "Bhai leopard aagaya mall me bhaag" (Brother run, leopard has come inside the mall). The viral clip shows the big cat scaring people on the first floor of the Gurgaon mall and then abruptly running on the ground floor. Another frame of the clip shows the leopard running on the escalator of the mall, thereby causing more panic among the people. Although the video appears to be true, scroll below to know its truth. Did Fishermen Really Catch a Strange Alien-Like Creature Near Australia’s Gold Coast? Fact Check Confirms Video Is AI-Generated.

AI Video of Leopard Entering Gurgaon Mall Goes Viral

Viral video of Leopard entering Gurgaon mall was AI-generated (Photo Credits: X/gurugram.vlogs)

Know if the 'Leopard in Gurgaon Mall' Video Is Real or Fake?

A fact check found that the alleged claim that a leopard entered the Gurgaon mall is fake. The viral clip was made using Artificial Intelligence (AI). An Instagram page called Vueverse, which is an AI artist, made the video, which shows a leopard spreading panic in a Gurgaon mall. In one post, Vueverse said that the video is an AI work, while in another video, the AI artist claimed to have created the viral clip using Sora 2.

It is worth noting that Sora 2 is OpenAI's state-of-the-art video and audio generation model. As per the official website, Sora 2 generates video and audio together and includes lifelike lip sync and ambient soundscapes, thereby making it ideal for professional content creation. In addition to the AI video of the Leopard in the Gurgaon mall, Vueverse has created several Artificial Intelligence-generated videos, such as a woman encountering a Hyena at night, a mermaid spotted on the shores of Odisha and a Rhino entering a mall. Did the Presidents of Haiti, Tanzania and Zambia Die After Rejecting COVID-19 Vaccine? Fact Check Reveals Viral Claim Is Baseless.

Hence, the alleged claim that a leopard entered a mall in Haryana's Gurgaon is not true. The viral clip is an AI video which was made using OpenAI's Sora 2, a state-of-the-art video and audio generation model. As clarified above, the video was created by Vueverse, an AI artist using artificial intelligence technology. In its posts, Vueverse called the video "AI Work".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A leopard entered a mall in Haryana's Gurgaon. Conclusion : The viral video of Leopard in Gurgaon mall is AI-generated and was created by an Artificial intelligence artist using OpenAI's Sora 2. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).