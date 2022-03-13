New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday reported 132 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.38 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,62,934, the latest health bulletin stated.

The death toll remained unchanged at 26,141.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day stood at 34,994, the bulletin said.

Delhi had on Saturday logged 161 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent and one death.

On Friday, the city had recorded 174 cases with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent and no death.

On March 5, 6 and 7 too, no fatalities were recorded in the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

