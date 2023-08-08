New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) It was a sunny Tuesday in the national capital and the maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain cloudy on Wednesday and there is a possibility of very light rain in parts of the city.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: Man Abducts Three-Year-Old Son From Estranged Wife’s Custody in Broad Daylight in Tulsinagar.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 66 per cent, according to the IMD data.

On Tuesday, the national capital registered a low of 26.6 degrees Celsius, average for this time of the season, the weather office said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi To Participate in No-Confidence Motion Discussion in Lok Sabha Tomorrow; Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Rajasthan.

On Monday, the city registered a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)