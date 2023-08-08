New Delhi, August 8: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to participate in the no-confidence motion discussion in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and in his place his sister Priyanka Gandhi will visit Rajasthan to participate in a rally in Banswara. Congress sources said that Rahul Gandhi was expected to leave for Rajasthan to address a rally in the poll-bound state on Wednesday after participating in the discussion on the motion.

However, Priyanka Gandhi is now expected to visit Rajasthan instead of Rahul Gandhi as the no-confidence motion is likely to be shifted to the afternoon slot. Sources said that Rahul Gandhi, who surprised the opposition today by choosing not to initiate the discussion in the Lower House, is likely to participate in the ongoing debate during the early afternoon hours on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi To Speak on No-Confidence Motion After Major BJP Leaders’ Participation: Sources.

They said that he might be among the initial speakers to participate in the discussion on the no-confidence motion, when the House convenes. The discussion is expected to continue till August 10 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion on the same day.

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi initiated the discussion after moving the motion, a move which surprised the treasury benches. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was seen asking that why wasn't Rahul Gandhi initiating the discussion, when the Congress had intimated the Speaker about him initiating the discussion. Rahul Gandhi Gets Back Official Bungalow Day After Being Reinstated As Lok Sabha MP, Says ‘Whole India Is My Home’ (Watch Video).

Sources had said that Gandhi's last minute withdrawal was part of a strategy, as it was decided that he will speak after some big leaders from the BJP have spoken. They said that this decision was taken as part of a strategy of not exposing Rahul Gandhi to all the attack, which he might have faced, if he had spoken first.

