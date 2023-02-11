New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, four notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The department predicted strong surface winds during daytime and said the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 95 per cent, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 251 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

