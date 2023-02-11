Bengaluru, February 11: A division bench of Karnataka High Court recently upheld a family court order which directed the mother of a seven years old girl child to hand over the custody to child's father saying that a father too is the natural guardian of a minor child and has an equal claim to custody as a mother.

Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty dismissed the appeal filed by the woman and observed that she herself was more attentive towards her illicit relationship at work rather than welfare of her child. Delhi High Court Seeks Police Report on Sale and Supply of Chinese Manjha Despite Ban.

The mother appealed the family court's decision to grant the father custody of a seven-year-old girl on March 3, 2022. Both parents are medical professionals who live in Bengaluru, reported TOI.

Dismissing the mother's appeal, the court said that if the child is more than 5 years, a father's right cannot be denied unless the court is of the opinion to the contrary in the interest of the child's welfare and growth and directed the mother to hand over the child to the father, immediately after her annual examination. Supreme Court Agrees To Give Urgent Hearing to Same-Sex Couple’s Plea Against Kerala HC Order for Counselling Sessions With Psychiatrist.

The appellant's mother is entitled to custody of the kid from 10 am to 1 pm on all significant days where a school vacation has been announced aside from Sundays.

Further noting that the woman had after leaving the matrimonial house handed over the custody of the child to her parents in Chandigarh the bench said that is clear that the woman had not taken care of the child and it was the respondent and his parents who were taking care of the child while she was staying from the matrimonial home and reportedly seeing someone else in Bengaluru.

The panel also took note of the fact that the girl was enrolled in a Bengaluru school after the parents of the appellant-mother stated their unwillingness to care for the girl in the Supreme Court.

