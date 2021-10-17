New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The national capital on Sunday reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The Delhi Health Department in its bulletin informed that the total cases of COVID-19 in the city rose to 14,39,390. The active cases are at 320.

Of the 44,867 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent was observed. Here, RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests conducted stand at 29,275 and Rapid antigen test conducted are 15,592.

Total fatalities due to this virus remained at 25,089 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

Further, total discharges in the city increased to 14,13,981 with 38 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 1,12,424 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far increased to 1,95,56,281. (ANI)

