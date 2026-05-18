Mahanagar Gas Fraud: Scammers Using APK Files, Call Forwarding Tricks To Empty Bank Accounts (Watch Video)

Cyber fraud linked to Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is rapidly spreading across states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, with scammers using fake gas disconnection threats, malicious APK files and call forwarding tricks to steal money from unsuspecting consumers.

Fraudsters are reportedly posing as MGL officials and sending urgent SMS or WhatsApp messages claiming that a customer’s gas bill is overdue and the connection will be disconnected “tonight” unless immediate action is taken.

Victims are then asked to download a fake “official” app through an APK file link. Once installed, the malicious file gives scammers remote access to the user’s mobile phone, including banking apps, passwords and OTPs.

Fake Mahanagar Gas Calls Using APK, Call Forwarding Scam To Steal Bank OTPs

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In several cases, scammers also trick users into dialling specific numbers or codes under the pretext of customer verification or bill activation. Cyber experts warn that these codes can activate call and SMS forwarding on the victim’s phone, allowing fraudsters to intercept OTPs and banking alerts.

Authorities have warned consumers never to install APK files received through unknown links, as genuine MGL services do not require such downloads. Wedding Invitation Scam: Fake Invites on WhatsApp Target Bengaluru Residents With Malicious APK Files.

People are also advised not to click on suspicious links or share banking details over calls or messages. All official bill payments, registrations and customer support services should only be accessed through official Mahanagar Gas platforms. What Is ‘RTO E-Challan’ APK Scam? Fake File Circulating on WhatsApp May Hack Your Mobile Phone, How To Stay Safe.

Cybercrime officials further advised users to immediately report suspicious calls, links or messages to the nearest police station or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

With scammers using increasingly sophisticated tactics, consumers are being urged to stay alert and verify every communication before taking action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).