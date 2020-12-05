New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Delhi reported 3,419 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 5,89,544.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, 4,916 recoveries and 77 deaths were reported on Saturday.

The national capital has reported 5,53,292 recoveries while the death toll has gone up to 9,574.

The metropolis has 26,678 active cases and positivity rate is 4.20 per cent.

The total count of coronavirus cases in India crossed 96-lakh mark with 36,652 new cases in the last 24 hours. India has reported less than 50,000 cases for 28th day in a row. (ANI)

