New Delhi, December 5: The farmers' unions on Saturday agreed to the sixth round of talks with the Centre on December 9 as today's meeting remained inconclusive. After the fifth round of talks, the government agreed to prepare a draft and give it to the farmers. Today's discussion was held on the minimum support price (MSP), but farmers also wanted that the Government should talk out rolling back of the controversial farm laws.

Rakesh Tikait, a leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, "Government will prepare a draft & give us. They said that they'll consult the states too. Discussions were held on MSP too, but we said that we should also take up laws & talk about their rollback. Bharat Bandh on December 8 will go on as announced." Farmers' Leaders, at Meeting With Government Over Farm Laws, Once Again Have Their Own Food at Vigyan Bhawan (Watch Video).

Rakesh Tikhait's Statement:

Govt will prepare a draft & give us. They said that they'll consult the states too. Discussions were held on MSP too but we said that we should also take up laws & talk about their roll back. Bharat Bandh (on 8th Dec) will go on as announced: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/1NvZC31MT7 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

During the fifth round of talks, farm leaders demanded the complete withdrawal of the recently-enacted farm laws. Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha, stated, "We said at the beginning of meeting that our demand is the withdrawal of laws, don't want an amendment. We took a firm stand. Finally, we were told that the next meeting would be held on December 9. It seems government will definitely rollback the laws." Farmers' Protest: Government Accepts Farm Unions' Demand For Point-Wise Written Reply of Last Meeting.

During the meeting, farm leaders staged a silent protest. They even threatened to walk out of the meeting. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured that the MSP would continue. He said, "We have said that the MSP will continue, there is no threat to it. It is baseless to doubt this. Still, if someone is suspicious, then the government is ready to resolve it." He also promised that the government would strengthen APMC. The Agriculture Minister urged farmers to leave the path of agitation.

Statement by Narendra Singh Tomar:

I'd not like to comment on program of Unions. But I'd like to urge farmers & Unions to leave path of agitation & come to path of discussion. Govt has had several rounds of talks with them & is ready for further discussion for a solution: Agriculture Minister on Dec 8 Bharat Bandh pic.twitter.com/UVTtwZd9wd — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

The three farm laws were enacted in September this year. It has triggered a countrywide protest by farmers, who are demanding the complete rollback of the laws as they fear that these will dilute the MSP system.

