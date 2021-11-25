New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Delhi reported 35 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent and zero fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here Thursday.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally rose to 1,440,754 while the death toll remains at 25,095.

A total of 54,268 tests were conducted on Tuesday, including 45,186 RT-PCR.

The government did not issue the health bulletin on Wednesday.

