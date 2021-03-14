New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Delhi reported 407 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,43,696 in the national capital, as per the health bulletin on Sunday evening.

According to the state health bulletin, as many as 350 people recovered in the national capital from the disease in the said period. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi goes to 6,30,493 so far. However, the active number of COVID-19 cases stands at 2,262.

Two deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 10,941.

The country reported 25,320 new COVID-19 cases and 16,637 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning. (ANI)

