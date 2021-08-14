New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Delhi reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Health Department said on Saturday that the total cumulative cases reported in the city have gone up to 14,37,038 including 478 active cases.

Also Read | 2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV Launched in India; Priced From Rs 11.99 Lakh.

The city reported 39 more recoveries from the virus taking the total recoveries to 14,11,491. The positivity rate is 0.07 per cent while the death toll has gone up to 25,069.

The bulletin said that 1,13,41,966 people have been vaccinated so far including 12,0551 in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Azadi Ka Amrut Mahautsav: In a Recrod Breaking Feat, Over 1.5 Crore Indians Recorded & Uploaded Videos Signing National Anthem.

Delhi had reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday also. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)