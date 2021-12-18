New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Delhi reported 86 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours thereby slightly increasing the positivity rate to 0.13 per cent, as per the Delhi Health Department data on Saturday.

Yesterday, Delhi reported 69 COVID-19 cases with a 0.12 per cent positivity rate.

The total cases of the COVID-19 infection have moved up to 14,42,090 including 484 active cases. Of the 66,096 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent was observed. Moreover, cumulative positivity rate is at 4.51 per cent.

The capital city reported no COVID-19 fatalities for tenth day in a row. The total death toll stands at 25,100.

Adding up, 68 new discharged cases were added to the tally of total discharges that reached 14,16,506.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 95,460 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stand at 2,47,06,496.

Amid concerns over the COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into Omicron dedicated centres.

The four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) and Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad).

A total of five hospitals in Delhi including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) will now provide the treatment for the Omicron variant. (ANI)

