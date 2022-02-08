New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi recorded 12 coronavirus-linked deaths in a day, while the number of fresh infections stood at 1,114 as the positivity rate dipped to 2.28 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department on Tuesday.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,46,198 and the death toll climbed to 26,010, the latest health bulletin stated.

Also Read | Northeast Delhi Violence: Delhi High Court To Continue Hearing On Batch Of Petitions On February 16.

On Monday, Delhi reported 1,151 COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities while the positivity rate slightly rose to 2.62 per cent as compared to the previous day.

Delhi reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate was at 2.45 per cent.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Block Handles of Indian Army's Chinar Corps; Matter Taken Up With Company, No Response Yet.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 48,792, the latest bulletin said.

Delhi had on Saturday reported 1,604 cases with a positivity rate of 2.87 per cent, and 17 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for class 9-12 from February 7 amid dipping Covid cases in the city.

The DDMA, however, decided that night curfew will continue in Delhi. Gyms have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions.

There are 15,416 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 875 (5.68 per cent) of them were occupied.

A total of 875 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Health Department's Tuesday's bulletin stated. Out of them, 298 were on oxygen support, including 84 on ventilator support.

The count of active cases stands at 6,908, a significant decline from 7,885 such infections the previous day.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 4,843 on Tuesday, while it was 5,715 on Monday, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 25,875, a fall from 28,980 the previous day, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)