New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded one more death due to COVID-19 and 27 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent, according to health department data.

With this, the death toll has climbed to 25,096 and the caseload stands at 14,40,834. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the viral disease, the health department bulletin said.

The death recorded on Saturday is Delhi's fifth this month. Two deaths were recorded on November 12 and one each on November 14 and 15. The city had reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

On Friday, 23 cases were recorded in the national capital with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. On Thursday, 30 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

A total of 59,651 tests, including 49,102 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

