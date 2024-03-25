New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Stepping up security, the Delhi Traffic Police has deployed 400 traffic personnel across major roads in the city to crack down on drunk driving during the Holi celebrations.

Following this, authorities conducted rigorous checks at the ITO intersection in the national capital. Motorists and drivers found lacking essential vehicle papers, failing to wear helmets, or neglecting seat belt usage were promptly issued challans (fines) by the vigilant police officers.

Speaking on the security arrangements made in Delhi on the occasion of Holi, Prashant Gautam, DCP Traffic, said, "Delhi Traffic Police have made elaborate arrangements for the Holi festival to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration of the festival of colours."

"In the New Delhi range, around 400 traffic personnel have been deployed at 61 traffic points, along with 40 joint pickets with local police. Our focus will be on implementing traffic regulations, especially targeting drunk driving and triple riding," the DCP further said.

In addition to this, the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory to citizens, asking them to follow the guidelines issued by the police.

The Delhi traffic police, in its advisory, asked citizens "not to drink and drive, observe prescribed speed limits, not to engage in dangerous racing or competition with other vehicles, wear helmets, avoid triple riding, not allow minors or unauthorized persons to drive vehicles, avoid performing stunts on two-wheelers and encourage celebrating Holi indoors rather than in public places or on roads.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued another advisory in view of the Hola Mohalla festival celebrated by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management, asking commuters to take alternate routes and avoid Mathura Road, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, as well as the areas around Neela Gumbad, Oberoi Flyover, under Lodhi Flyover, Zakir Hussain Marg, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. (ANI)

