New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Delhi Transport department on Wednesday conducted a road safety training for enforcement officials on how to manage checkpoints safely, an official statement said.

The training was done as part of the National Road Safety Week 2023, it said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 395 Crore Towards Interest-Free Loans for Traders.

A team of 25 officials attended the first batch of training on Wednesday.

Altogether, as many as 640 enforcement officials will receive training in a series of weekly sessions.

Also Read | Tata Power Renewables To Set Up 3 MW Solar Plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) has developed the training, it said.

'A Safe Approach to Checkpoints' aims to equip the teams with global best practices on enforcement checkpoint set-up and management to help reduce conflicts on the road, it said.

One of the crucial elements of the training highlighted how to ensure the safety of not just the motorists during a stop, but also the enforcement teams present at the checkpoints, it said.

The training equips the teams to observe driver behaviour and also directs them to stand in a formation that is safer and will reduce the chances of motorists speeding away dangerously, it said.

It said enforcement officers also received guidance on their own behaviour that can further ensure the safety of those involved in a traffic stop, it added.

"Over 1,238 persons were killed in crashes in 2021 in Delhi. Enforcement is an important step to keep a check on traffic violations.

"This training will help the enforcement officials to carry out check-point operations safely and also help encourage road users to follow traffic rules that will ultimately promote road safety and help us save lives," said Ashish Kundra, Delhi Transport Commissioner.

Virendra Kumar, Special Commissioner, Road Safety, emphasised the importance in ensuring road safety and underlined the benefits of the training.

According to the training, the enforcement officials are instructed to address the motorists respectfully and inform them about the objective of the operation, stating clearly that it is organized to check compliance of specific traffic regulations.

The newly trained staff will be instructed to implement the lessons while carrying out the operations. The Transport Department will also assess the impact of the training, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)