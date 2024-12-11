New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Delhi woke up to the coldest December morning on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.9 degree Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was recorded 4.9 degree Celsius in Safdarjung area while it was 6.2 degree Celsius in Palam.

A thin layer of fog covered several parts of the city today as the morning chill remained till around 9 am.

Smog and mist conditions with predominant surface winds from the northwest direction with a speed of eight to ten km per hour are prevailing in the city resulting in the temperature drop, as per IMD.

Visuals emerged from India Gate where cyclists were seen enjoying the pleasant weather.

A cyclist said that the weather had changed in the capital and the sky had also become clear.

Speaking to ANI, the cyclist said "The weather has changed a lot here in the last three to four days. The sky has also become very clear.. it is getting very chilly.."

Earlier today at 7 am, the AQI in the city was recorded at 209 in the 'poor' category by the Central Pollution Control Board. (CPCB)

AQI in some areas was recorded as 'poor.' Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 218, 227 in Ashok Vihar, 250 at Dwarka and 218 at the IGI airport. Some areas recorded 'moderate'. Aya Nagar's AQI was 148, 187 at Burari Crossing, 181 at Chandni Chowk and 165 at DTU, as per CPCB data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

On Tuesday, the AQI measured in the city was 224 at 8 am, as per CPCB.On Monday, the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category, with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the metropolitan city and limiting visibility.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 231 as of 8 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI for Alipur was recorded as 239, Anandpur 276, Ashok Vihar 254, Bawana 280, Burari Crossing 220, CRRI Mathura Road 152, DTU 196, Dwarka Sector 8 291, ITO 242, Lodhi Road 154, Mundka 315, Narela 249, North Campus 209, Pusa 170, Vivek Vihar 230. (ANI)

