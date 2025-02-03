New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal criticized the AAP on Monday, stating that the people of Delhi would be freed from false promises. He emphasized that the BJP, as a double-engine government, will focus on development and public welfare.

He further mentioned that PM Modi gave a big gift to the middle class in the budget.

"The people of Delhi will get freedom from fake guarantees and get a good government under the credible leadership of PM Modi, which is inspired by development works, public welfare...every Delhi resident is now eager to elect a double engine government in Delhi under the leadership of BJP. The victory of the BJP now seems almost certain. Prime Minister has given a very big gift to the middle class in the budget...Almost the middle class has been freed from the burden of tax..."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence in the BJP forming the next government in Delhi.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, he took a swipe at its symbol, the broomstick, stating that even before the Assembly elections the party is staring at defeat with members exiting it. 'Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai' (Parts of the broomstick are splintering), he said.

Just days ahead of the February 5 elections in the national capital, eight MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had stepped down from their posts. Their resignations come after they were denied tickets to contest the upcoming polls.

Earlier, addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram on Sunday, PM Modi said that similar to the change of weather ushered in with the arrival of Basant Panchami, Delhi will herald a "new spring of development."

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said. (ANI)

