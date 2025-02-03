New Delhi, February 3: A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana area under the jurisdiction of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) on Monday. According to the Delhi Fire Service, at least 16 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Delhi Fire: Man Charred to Death As Blaze Erupts at Factory Near Mansarovar Park Metro Station.

Fire Breaks out in Bawana

No casualties have been reported as of now. More details are awaited.

