New Delhi, February 3: A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana area under the jurisdiction of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) on Monday. According to the Delhi Fire Service, at least 16 fire tenders have been rushed to the site. Delhi Fire: Man Charred to Death As Blaze Erupts at Factory Near Mansarovar Park Metro Station.

Fire Breaks out in Bawana

A major fire in a factory in Bawana's DSIDC...Delhi Fire Department received call at 7.51 am... Total 16 fire tenders rushed to the site. So far no injuries pic.twitter.com/fdef8pTyqq — NIVEDITA SINGH (@niveditasingh__) February 3, 2025

#Fire in Delhi's Bawana. The factory is in flames and 16 fire tenders have rushed to the spot. #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/X5ksdRRUQT — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) February 3, 2025

No casualties have been reported as of now. More details are awaited.

