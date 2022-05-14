New Delhi, May 14: People in Delhi witnessed scorching heat, with the mercury soaring to 47.2 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur and 47 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh areas of the national capital. The minimum temperature at 12 noon today was recorded near the Salwan Public School area in Mayur Vihar where it was 43.4 degrees Celsius today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of a severe heatwave at many places in the capital on Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued to caution people about a heatwave on Sunday. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heatwave for 3 Days, Western Disturbance Likely To Bring Down Temperature From May 13.

The IMD, in its daily weather bulletin, said that from May 14 to May 15, "Heat wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave conditions in many parts very likely over West Rajasthan; heat wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave conditions in some parts over East Rajasthan; heat wave conditions in many parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana-Delhi; heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Jammu Division, Jharkhand and Vidarbha."

Cloudy sky may provide some relief from the intense heat next week. "On May 16, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; with lightning and hail/gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places Kerala and Mahe; with lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Andaman-Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal," read the bulletin. Weather Update: Dry Spell Over Northwest India Continues, 78% Less Pre-Monsoon Showers.

The weather agency advised people with moderate health conditions residing in Northern India to avoid venturing outside their homes unless absolutely essential. "Heat wave could lead to moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases. Increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work," the bulletin said.

"Avoid heat exposure- keep cool. Avoid dehydration. Drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty. Avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover thehead by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc to keep yourself hydrated," the central weather agency said.

