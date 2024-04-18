New Delhi, April 18: A woman preparing for competitive exams died allegedly by suicide after jumping from the balcony of a second floor of her PG accommodation in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Swati, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

According to police, the deceased woman had also sent a message to one of her friends before her death, which revealed that she was having a fight with her boyfriend. Delhi Shocker: Resident Doctor at Safdarjung Hospital Dies by Suicide in Gautam Nagar.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.