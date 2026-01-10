The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 continues its opening weekend as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI-W) take on Delhi Capitals (DC-W) today, Saturday, 10 January. The match, held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, is a repeat of the 2023 and 2025 finals. Mumbai Indians are looking to bounce back after a narrow last-ball defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener, while Delhi Capitals begin a new era under the captaincy of Jemimah Rodrigues. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Mumbai Indians By 3 Wickets in WPL 2026; Nadine de Klerk's Death Over Fireworks Help Smriti Mandhana and Co Secure Thrilling Victory in Season Opener.

The head-to-head record between these two sides remains perfectly balanced, with both teams having won four matches each out of their eight previous encounters.

WPL 2026 Match Details

Match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Date January 10, 2026 Time 7:30 PM Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming Jio Hotstar Telecast Star Sports Network

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the WPL 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional language channels. Is Jemimah Rodrigues’ Bat Illegal? Delhi Capitals Teammates Lizelle Lee, Chinelle Henry and Marizanne Kapp Check Indian Batter's Willow Ahead of WPL 2026 (Watch Video) . Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Team News and Key Players

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and various regional language channels. . Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, are aiming to rectify fielding errors that cost them their opening game. Despite the loss, the form of all-rounder Amelia Kerr and Sajeevan Sajana remains a positive for the side. They will, however, be monitoring the fitness of Hayley Matthews, who reportedly missed the previous game due to illness. Delhi Capitals enter the season with a significant leadership change. Following the departure of Meg Lanning, Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues makes her captaincy debut today. The squad has been bolstered by the addition of Australian leg-spinner Alana King, who joined as a replacement for Annabel Sutherland. The Capitals have reached the final in every WPL season to date but are still searching for their first title.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).