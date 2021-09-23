New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Delhi zoo got an ostrich from a facility in Chandigarh on Thursday, the second one to arrive here in five months, and efforts are on to bring two more from Tamil Nadu soon.

The ostrich population in the Delhi zoo is being revived after almost five years. The facility did not have an ostrich from July 2016 to March 2021, according to officials.

Delhi Zoo Director Sonali Ghosh said a male ostrich was brought from the Chhatbir Zoo in Chandigarh on Thursday morning.

This is the second exchange of ostriches between the Delhi zoo and the Chandigarh facility in five months, she said.

"We have two male ostriches now. Both are from the same clutch. We are looking for a pair of female ostriches for them. Talks are on with the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai. Since the COVID situation has made animal exchanges difficult, it will not be easy," she said.

Delhi will also get three lions for breeding purpose from Gujarat under an animal exchange programme soon. A lion and two lionesses from Kevadia and Sakkarbaug in Gujarat are expected to arrive in the Delhi zoo.

In return, Delhi will give two hippopotamuses to the western state, officials said.

Another animal exchange with the Gorewada zoo in Nagpur is in the works. As part of the exchange, Delhi will get two tigers. The national capital will also receive a pair of sloth bears from the Nagpur facility.

Chennai is likely to provide a male tiger to Delhi.

