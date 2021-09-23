Chennai, September 23: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a man outside Tambaram railway station in Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai on Thursday. The woman was identified as M Swetha. She was pursuing a diploma course in medical laboratory technology at Madras Christian College (MCC) School of Continuing Education. Meanwhile, the accused, Ramachandran, is a native of Thirukkuvalai in the Nagapattinam district and employed at a firm in Maraimalai Nagar, reported The Times of India.

Swetha and Ranchandran had reportedly known each other for the last two years. The accused also hurt himself. He was caught by passersby and handed over to the police. He was then hospitalised. Meanwhile, Swetha was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The victim was reportedly stabbed six times by the accused. Tamil Nadu: Man Stabs Sister, Attacks Her Husband Inside Police Station Over Inter-Caste Marriage; Arrested.

The victim and the accused were believed to be in a relationship. “From what we were able to gather from third parties we believe that they were in a relationship. We have to wait for more certain details until he is in a position to speak,” reported The New Indian Express quoting K S Narenthiren Nayar, Joint Commissioner of Police, South as saying. Tamil Nadu Woman Stabs Man to Death After He Attempts to Rape Her.

The accused reported had called Swetha at the spot. As per eyewitnesses, the couple had a heated argument, after which Ramchandran took out a knife and stabbed Swetha on her throat. He even tried to slit his throat. People overpowered him and handed him to the police. A case has been registered in the matter. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the murder.

