Kolkata, September 23: Union Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday went around Bhabanipur assembly constituency for the second consecutive day, campaigning for BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and said the TMC supremo will be defeated again in the September 30 by-poll in the seat.

Puri interacted with voters at a 'cha chakra' (tea session) and urged them to vote for BJP to fight the "misrule of TMC government which has unleashed a terror psyche" in the constituency and elsewhere in Bengal.

"Mamatadidi is urging everyone to vote for her to get her elected. She is scared to lose. She had been defeated in Nandigram (in the April-May state poll). She will concede defeat again," he told reporters.

Puri offered floral tribute to defeated BJP candidate of Magrahat Poschim, Dhurjati Saha when his body was brought to the BJP state office in the city. Saha had died on Wednesday at a city hospital where he was under treatment since the attack on him by alleged TMC activists on May 2 when votes were being counted.

"There have been brutal attacks on BJP workers and leaders by the Trinamool Congress after the assembly polls in Bengal," he said. Puri, who had visited a local gurudwara and met members of Sikh community among others on his first day of campaigning in Bhabanipur, repeated the exercise on the second day on Thursday. He was accompanied by Tibrewal and other BJP leaders.

