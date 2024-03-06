New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Delhiites on Wednesday woke up to cloudy skies as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, four notches below normal.

According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum recorded temperature in the past 24 hours was 23.4 degrees Celsius, which is also 4 degrees Celsius lower than normal. The relative humidity stood at 41 per cent. The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky to clear sky over the next few days with the minimum temperature ranging from 10 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 23 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

The weather department also predicted dry weather over most parts of the country during the next five days except over Arunachal Pradesh and the Western Himalayan region, where isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely on March 6 and 7.

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Saturday morning as well. Several areas in Delhi, including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath, experienced strong winds and light showers on Saturday morning. The IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". (ANI)

