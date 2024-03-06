Kochi, March 6: A 20-year-old woman was stabbed by her former boyfriend near Convent Road in Pravachambalam of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night in a case of revenge for breaking up with him. The woman, a college student, was returning home after class when the 21-year-old accused, also a college student, confronted her and tried to slit her throat with a knife. He then fled the scene, leaving her bleeding on the road.

The police said the two had been in a relationship earlier, but the woman ended it due to his aggressive behaviour, The New Indian Express reported. The accused had been harassing her and trying to persuade her to get back with him, but she refused. He then planned to attack her out of spite and waited for her at the spot where the incident occurred. Kerala Horror: Man Pours Kerosene on Wife, Sets Her on Fire Over Suspicion of Infidelity in Varkala.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment and is said to be stable. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and other serious offences against the accused, who is absconding. They are conducting a search operation to nab him.

In another incident, a 46-year-old woman died on Tuesday morning, succumbing to the over 90 per cent burns she suffered the previous night after being set on fire by a male friend here, police said. The man, who also suffered around 60-70 per cent burns in the incident, is currently recovering at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, an officer of Pothencode police station here said. Kerala: ENT Surgeon, Hospital Asked to Pay Rs 1 Lakh to Man After He Loses His Vision Following Nasal Surgery in Alappuzha.

Police said that the man was the victim's friend and came to her house yesterday night and asked her to come out. After she went outside, an argument ensued between them. This escalated with the man pouring petrol on her and setting her on fire, the officer said. As the fire spread to his body, the man jumped into a nearby well from where he was rescued by fire and rescue personnel, police said.

