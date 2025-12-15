New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The residents of Delhi on Monday complained about worsening air quality and a thick layer of smog, as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Severe' category, recording 452 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city's residents complained of breathlessness and urged everyone to report the deteriorating air quality to the authorities.

"The condition of Delhi is bad...we are experiencing difficulty in breathing....old people are distressed...they are feeling sick...construction work has not stopped.... work is happening on the ground...people are distressed...there is no one to ask people...I request everyone to complain about this matter...tell them about Delhi's condition..." a resident told ANI.

Additionally, residents reported low visibility and expressed concerns about accidents due to the thick smog blanketing the city.

Harminder, a local, said there was a high risk because an accident could happen at any time due to the thick fog. "Not able to breathe...we came to India Gate...there was a lot of risk due to fog as an accident could happen anytime," Harminder told ANI.

Ishan Shom, the cyclist, echoed similar sentiments and expressed concerns about reduced visibility in the city due to fog. "Today Delhi has less visibility...we are not able to see cars...only street lights are visible...we are not able to see anything," he said.

Meanwhile,

Delhi continued to experience hazardous air conditions, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 493, placing it in the 'Severe' category. Thick smog also engulfed areas around Kartavya Path, Akshardham, AIIMS, and Yashobhoomi.

Other parts of the city were similarly affected, including Aya Nagar (406), Chandni Chowk (437), RK Puram (477), and Dwarka Sector 8 (462), all classified as 'Severe'. Wazirpur reported the highest AQI at 500, reflecting extremely poor air quality.

The CPCB categorises AQI levels as follows: 0-50 'Good', 51-100 'Satisfactory', 101-200 'Moderate', 201-300 'Poor', 301-400 'Very Poor', and 401-500 'Severe'. The current readings indicate that residents are exposed to serious health risks and are advised to limit outdoor activities.

The poor air quality continues a trend from Sunday, when Delhi's AQI was recorded at 461 at around 4 pm, indicating prolonged exposure to hazardous air conditions across the capital. (ANI)

