New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 86, it said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies for the day. It expects the maximum temperature to reach up to 31 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.3 degrees, two notches below the season's average.

