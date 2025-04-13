New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday morning settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius, which is 0.8 notch below the seasonal average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 48 per cent at 8.30 am.

Also Read | Baisakhi 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Extend Greetings to Nation on Occasion of Vaisakhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 37 degrees Celsius.

Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday evening as strong dust storms and gusty winds swept through the city.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: 31 Injured As Tourist Bus en Route to Kasol Overturns on Chandigarh-Manali Highway Near Mandi (Watch Video).

The IMD issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR, cautioning that adverse weather conditions were likely to persist on Saturday evening.

Residents were advised to stay indoors, secure doors and windows, and avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 114 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)