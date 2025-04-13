Mandi, April 13: A tourist bus overturned on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, leaving 31 people injured, an official said. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mandir Sagar Chander, the tourist bus en route to Kasol Kasol in Parvati Valley of Kullu district overturned around 4:00 AM this morning.

A total of 31 passengers, including the driver and conductor, sustained injuries. Of them, two have been critically injured. They were rushed to Nerchowk Medical College for advanced treatment. Six others suffered serious injuries, while the remaining passengers sustained minor injuries. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Three Killed, 3 Injured As Maruti Suzuki Car Plunges Into Gorge in Chamba.

Tourist Bus Overturns on Chandigarh-Manali Highway

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A tourist bus overturned near Mandi town on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway at around 4:00 AM. The bus was en route to Kasol (Kullu-Manali) when the accident took place. A total of 31 passengers (including driver and conductor) sustained injuries. Two… pic.twitter.com/ylWP1QcQCn — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2025

Preliminary investigations suggest that over-speeding may have been the primary cause of the accident.

