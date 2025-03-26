New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi's infamous 'Potty Badmash', a 27-year-old knifer and pickpocket who evaded arrest on multiple occasions by defecating in his pants to keep police personnel off him, has finally landed in police net, an official said on Wednesday.

Deepak deployed his "filth plan" to flee on March 24 as well, but the officers -- "equipped with gloves and masks" -- were prepared this time.

Police said a patrolling team spotted him near the Eidgah Park behaving suspiciously on Monday. As soon as he saw the police personnel, he attempted to flee.

"Teams gave him a chase and pinned him down. As expected, Deepak deployed his infamous 'filth plan' but the officers, equipped with gloves and masks, thwarted his last-ditch effort and took him in custody," said an officer.

A search led to the recovery of a knife on him which Deepak claimed to be his "lucky charm", the officer said.

A case was registered against him under the Arms Act at the Sadar Bazar Police Station.

During interrogation, he admitted to multiple mobile thefts and knife-related crimes in the area, police said.

Deepak has a long criminal history with over half-a-dozen cases against him across various police stations in North and Central Delhi.

