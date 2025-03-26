New Delhi, March 26: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy conducted the successful flight-test of indigenously-developed Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VLSRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at about 1200 hrs on March 26, 2025, according to the DRDO press statement. The flight test was carried out from a land-based vertical launcher against a high-speed aerial target at very close range and low altitude. It has established the Near-Boundary-Low Altitude capability of the missile system.

During the test, the target was destroyed by the missile executing the high turn rate required for engaging targets at very close range and establishing the missile's agility, reliability and pin-point accuracy. The test was conducted with all weapon system elements deployed in combat configuration, the statement added. These elements, including the missile with indigenous Radio Frequency seeker, Multi-Function Radar and Weapon Control System, have performed as per expectations. The performance of the system was validated by the flight data captured by various Range Instruments developed by ITR Chandipur. India Successfully Test Fires Surface-to-air Missile from Odisha Coast.

India Successfully Test Fires VLSRSAM

Further, as per the statement, following the test, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy, and industry partners and termed the missile system as proof of India's strong design and development capabilities in defence R&D. It will be an excellent force multiplier for the Indian Navy. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy & associated teams on this successful flight test, and stated that the missile, equipped with modern technologies, will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces.

