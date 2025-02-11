New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday slammed Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the people of Delhi have punished him for the state's condition and warned that Punjab faces a similar situation.

"Delhi's public punished Arvind Kejriwal for the devastating condition he put Delhi in and same situations are in Punjab as well... Arvind Kejriwal was not able to guess the mood of the state, if you don't work, people will root you off...," he said.

Commenting on the AAP-Congress feud and its impact on Opposition votes, he said, "They all are under a misconception. INDI alliance was an alliance of greed... The reality should now be seen and allegations and accusations should be sided..."

On February 8, the BJP won the Delhi assembly election by a comfortable margin, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats. AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls, while the BJP won a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by winning 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat without any alliance this time. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the Assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Delhi that the CAG report will be presented in the first assembly session as the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the government in the national capital. (ANI)

