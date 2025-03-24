Angul (Odisha) [India], March 24 (ANI): Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Sunday spoke about the importance of delimitation and said it is going to be "essential" after 20 to 25 years. Also, the Haryana minister launched a scathing attack on the opposition and said, "Regional parties are slowly finishing."

Regarding the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation, Haryana Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said, "Delimitation is a process. Delimitation is essential after 20-25 years. It happened in 2009...Now is the time after 2009. So, it will begin in 2026 and in 2029, Lok Sabha as well as Vidhan Sabha elections will be held in the country as per delimitation...Right before the Lok Sabha elections, they formed INDIA Alliance and said that they would stop the BJP. But PM Modi became the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time. So, regional parties are slowly finishing."

He further attacked the opposition parties and said, "Just like we formed our Government for the third time in Haryana. And removed the Kejriwal Government in Delhi after 11 years, our Government came to power in Maharashtra, so wherever the elections are being held, regional parties are finishing and BJP is marching ahead."

Earlier on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired the first Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai over the proposed delimitation issue.

The meeting was attended by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and other prominent leaders.

After the first meeting of the Joint Action Committee on delimitation, a resolution was unanimously adopted which asserts that "any delimitation exercise carried out by the Centre should be done "transparently" and after discussion and deliberation with all stakeholders.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans for an all-party meeting to address the issue, emphasizing the need for Southern states to maintain their political significance. .

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had written a letter arguing that delimitation should only occur after the next national census, scheduled for after 2026.

The meeting was attended by various political leaders, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das, and Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, among others.

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the delimitation exercise. (ANI)

