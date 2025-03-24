New Delhi, March 24: Both Houses of Parliament will resume the proceedings on Monday. In the Lok Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Finance Bill, 2025 for consideration and passing, and in the Rajya Sabha, she will seek the passing of The Banking Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2024. In the Lok Sabha, FM Sitharaman will move the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central government for the financial year 2025-2026.

Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 1st Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2024-2025) pertaining to the Ministry of Finance. Parliament Budget Session Resumes Today; Lok Sabha to Discuss Key Reports and Demands for Grants.

Minister Suresh Gopi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 364th Report of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on action taken by the government on the recommendations/observations contained in the 343rd Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Ministry of Tourism.

Harsh Malhotra, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will statements regarding his ministry. Members Faggan Singh Kulaste and Vishnu Dayal Ram will present the third report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2024-2025) on action taken by the government on the observations/recommendations contained in the 27th report (17th Lok Sabha) of the parliamentary committee on the subject of "Implementation of - Reservation Policy in the Government of NCT of Delhi, including socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes." Parliament Budget Session Today: Key Reports To Be Tabled in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Demands for Grants 2025-26 To Be Made.

Members Parshottambhai Rupala and Dr Mallu Ravi will lay on the table the reports of the Standing Committee on Industry concerning the 'promotion of electric vehicles in the country'. Six ministers will table reports concerning various issues regarding their departments. In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move amendments made by the Lok Sabha in the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 for consideration.

The Bill was returned by Lok Sabha with amendments. The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha at its sitting held on December 3, 2024, and transmitted to the Lok Sabha for its concurrence. The Lok Sabha at its sitting held on March 12 passed the Bill with amendments. The Banking Laws(Amendment) Bill, 2024 will be put up by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for passage.

The Bill was moved by Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary on December 9, 2024: "That the Bill further to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act,1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition of Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration."

Minister Shripad Yesso Naik will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 19th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on ‘Delay in execution/completion of Power Projects by Power Sector Companies’.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).