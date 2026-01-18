New Delhi [india], January 18 (ANI): RJD MP Manoj Jha on Sunday expressed concern over the state of India's electoral democracy, saying impartial institutions have become a thing of the past and that democracy "slides into the ICU on its own."

Speaking to ANI, Jha reacted to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's recent remarks on the recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

"Our electoral democracy is no longer what it was envisioned to be. There isn't just one reason for this decline... The institutions from which impartiality was expected... have now become a thing of the past; people now appear biased. Democracy doesn't need a formal declaration to be admitted to the ICU; in these circumstances, it slides into that state on its own," he said.

His remarks came after Thackeray raised concerns about missing names on voter lists and alleged irregularities in the BMC elections held on January 15.

Addressing a press conference, the UBT chief described the elections as "strange" and a desperate fight for his opponents, claiming that the ruling alliance had used "every method possible," from distributing cash to allegedly coercing candidates and forcing withdrawals to secure victory.

"Where did those numbers come from? Was it from some party office? Before counting numbers were seen on TV. In future, there will be no EVM, and the direct results will be declared. I have received several complaints from voters that their names were missing from the voter list. At various locations, the results are surprising. I had doubts about the exit polls," he added," the UBT President said.

The BMC elections resulted in a decisive win for the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). According to official figures, the BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 89 seats, while its ally, the Shinde Sena, secured 29 seats. The elections marked a significant political shift in Mumbai's civic governance, with the BJP-Shinde alliance forming the single largest bloc and defeating the UBT-led faction. (ANI)

