Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that demonic tendencies are making the society hollow and promoting anarchy.

Speaking after the grand procession of Vijayadashami at Ramlila Maidan, Yogi said, "The war between Ram and Ravana is a perennial battle that takes place in every era. Unjust and tyrannical forces arise in different forms in different times, sometimes as 'Adharma', sometimes as Ravana and sometimes as Kansa, Duryodhana, terrorism, Naxalism and corruption. These are all demonic tendencies, which are making the society hollow and promoting anarchy."

Yogi said that the festival of Vijayadashami inspires Sanatan Hinduism to walk on the path of truth, justice and religion under every circumstance.

"If we practice truth and walk on the path of justice and righteousness, the victory will surely be ours", he pointed out, adding that Vijayadashami is one festival that has been making people realise this since time immemorial.

He said that an important aspect of any welfare government, system and society is that it connects with the problems and sufferings of the society and acts to resolve and end them.

He added: "We have been told here that Ramo Vigrahavan Dharma: That is, if one wants to know about religion, then one must know about the character of Lord Rama. We worship Lord Shri Ram because, he presents an ideal way of life."

CM said that this festival holds more importance for Gorakhpur and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, which have witnessed a demon in the form of encephalitis. Today UP has taken steps to get rid of the disease.

"Five years ago, meningitis caused thousands of deaths. Today these deaths have almost come close to zero. It shows that our efforts are going in the right direction. It is the result of collectivism. When we make collective efforts, then we also have resulted in the 'Satvik' form. Government, administration, the general public as well as voluntary organisations united and implemented the schemes of the central and state government honestly and it yielded positive outcomes." CM said that though the health experts believed that it should be notified as an epidemic, no effort was made to find the causes of the disease.

Vijayadashami is not only about religion and truth, but about respecting the mother's power.

CM Yogi said that the festival of Vijay Dashami comes after worshipping the nine forms of Mother Bhagwati, the mother of the world, on the nine days of Sharadiya Navratri.

"The festival of Vijayadashami is not just about religion and truth, but also about honouring the mother power. If Ravana had not invited his death by kidnapping Maa Sita, he might have been entitled to live for a few more days, but his sins reached their culmination after the incident and he had to die at the hands of Lord Rama," he added.

CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for connecting the whole country with Panch Prana during the Amrit Mahotsava of Independence. "We also have to respect the heritage of India and let there be no sign of any kind of foreign tradition or culture. We have to cooperate in realising the vision of a self-reliant India by taking forward our heritage and tradition. There will be no village and locality in North India, where Ramlila is not organised. This sense of respect for heritage connects us with a spontaneous feeling every time", he remarked.

CM Yogi also congratulated people on the occasion of Vijayadashami. (ANI)

