New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Several parts of the national capital witnessed dense fog on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, the relative humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies for the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category. The air quality index (AQI) read 293 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI in neighbouring Faridabad stood at 302, Ghaziabad 304, Greater Noida 206, Gurgaon 234 and Noida 268.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature settled at 19.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

On Thursday, Delhi saw its maximum temperature go down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month of February in 19 years.

On February 1, 2003, the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

