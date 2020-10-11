Chennai/Hyderabad, October 11: A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday and heavy rains have been forecast in isolated places over coastal parts of the state, Telangana and North interior Karnataka.

The well marked low pressure area over east central and adjoining south east Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression over west central Bay and lay centred about 370 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Also Read | Shoot Dead Tiger That Is Believed to Have Killed Eight Persons, Maharashtra Congress MP Suresh Dhanorkar Tells Forest Department.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross northAndhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam during 12th October 2020 night," an IMD bulletin issued at 2.30 pm said.

Extremely heavy rainfall (20 cm per day) was also likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and also over north Kerala and adjoining coastal Karnataka on Monday, it said. Also Read | Bussa Krishna, Worshiper of Donald Trump, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Medak.

Several parts of Telangana received heavy rainfall on Sunday and two women were killed and five others injured in a house collapse, the Chief Minister's office said. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked people to be careful and instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to keep the entire official machinery on high alert, it said.

The release said the IMD has warned that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over the state and heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated place still Tuesday. Rao wanted all the officials to stay put in their places, monitor the situation and extend necessary relief measures.

In the house collapse incident, a portion of the building in a dilapidated condition came down on Sunday due to heavy rains, police said. The Met department also said under the influence of the weather system,light to moderate rain with thunderstorms were also likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherryand Karaikal on Sunday and Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)