Chandigarh, February 18: Residents of Chandigarh should brace for a sudden change in weather over the next few hours as a western disturbance becomes active over the region. The India Meteorological Department has indicated that parts of the city may witness light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

According to the latest update, thunderstorms may develop within the next two to three hours, bringing short spells of rainfall across several sectors of Chandigarh. Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour are also likely, which could lead to temporary disruptions in traffic and outdoor activities. Weather Forecast Today, February 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Chandigarh Weather Update for Today, February 18

The change comes after several days of mild temperatures and clear skies in the city. While no heavy rainfall is expected, residents are advised to remain cautious during lightning activity and avoid open areas during thunderstorms. Weather Forecast Today, February 17: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Authorities recommend securing loose outdoor items and exercising care while driving, especially during sudden wind gusts.

Further updates will depend on how the western disturbance progresses through the evening.

