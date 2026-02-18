Jammu, February 18: Residents of Jammu can expect a bright and pleasant day today, February 18, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mainly clear skies for the region. While a Western Disturbance is currently influencing the higher reaches of the Himalayas with isolated snow, the plains of the Jammu division are expected to remain dry, with temperatures continuing their steady climb above the seasonal average.

According to the local meteorological centre, the weather in Jammu city will transition from a clear morning to partly cloudy skies by late evening. Despite the cloud cover, no precipitation is expected in the plains today. Delhi Weather Today, February 18, 2026: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Light Rainfall and Thunderstorms Hit National Capital.

Maximum Temperature: Expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, which is roughly 3-4 degrees above the normal for mid-February.

Minimum Temperature: Likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius, maintaining the trend of relatively warm nights for this time of year.

Humidity and Visibility: Morning relative humidity was recorded at 69 per cent, though visibility remains good with only shallow mist reported in isolated outskirts.

Jammu Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Windy: Wind map & weather forecast

Influence of the Western Disturbance

The IMD has noted that while Jammu city remains dry, the prevailing Western Disturbance is impacting the "Western Himalayan Region." Isolated light rainfall or snowfall is likely over the higher altitudes of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh today. However, for the Jammu division's plains - including Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur - the "Yellow Alert" issued for neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana does not apply. The primary impact in Jammu will be the gradual rise in day temperatures, which officials predict could touch 27 degrees Celsius by the weekend. Weather Forecast Today, February 18: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Impact on Agriculture and Daily Life

With the forecast predicting a dry spell lasting until at least February 25, the MeT department has advised farmers to continue with their regular field operations, including pruning and fertiliser application.

Safety Advisory

While the plains are clear, the IMD has cautioned tourists and residents against venturing into snow-bound higher reaches of the union territory, as rising temperatures can increase the risk of localised snow instability on slippery slopes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).