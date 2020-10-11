Hyderabad, October 11: Bussa Krishna, a worshiper of US President Donald Trump, died after a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 38. Bussa Krishan was having tea at his uncle's residence at Toopran area in Telangana's Medak district when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, his family told Bangalore Mirror. Donald Trump Supporter Tomi Lahren Says US President Wise Like an 'Ullu' Trying to Impress Indian Diaspora, Desi Twitterati Can't Stop Laughing at This H-OWL-Er! (Watch Video).

Bussa Krishna was an ardent devotee of Donald Trump. He had installed a six-feet statue of Trump last year at his house in Konne village in Janagaon district of Telangana. Called 'Trump Krisha' by villages, Bussa Krishna would treat Trump as God and worship him daily. When Trump had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), Bussa Krishna was extremely upset and had released videos praying for the speedy recovery of the US President. Donald Trump, Melania Trump Visit Rajghat, Write Message on 'Vision of The Great Mahatma Gandhi' in Visitors' Book, Plant Tree; View Pics.

Bussa Krishna With Donald Trump's Statue:

Telangana: Bussa Krishna, who had installed a 6-feet statue of US President Donald Trump last year and worshipped him, passes away due to cardiac arrest, in Medak. (In file pics - Bussa Krishna) pic.twitter.com/ucNm4pTHfj — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

A school-dropout, Bussa Krisha also admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart from Trump. He believed Trump should be re-elected and deal with China, Bangalore Mirror reported. He wanted to meet Trump at the White House but his wish remained unfulfilled.

