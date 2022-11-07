Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): To celebrate Dev Deepawali, the Ghats of Banaras have been decorated and special arrangements made for the visiting devotees.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at the Ghats of Varanasi ahead of Dev Deepawali celebration today.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Set to Be in Power in State for Next 25 Years, Says CM Jai Ram Thakur.

"More than 7 teams and over 200 personnel of NDRF have been deployed. We are covering all the ghats in Varanasi. We have river ambulances and deep divers present on the spot," said Deputy Commandant, NDRF AK Rai.

The city is geared up to light up once again. Lamps were lit at all Ghats from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. From 7:30 pm to 7:45 pm, there will be cream-choreographed fireworks on the sand on the other side of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The projection moral and laser show will be held at Khet Singh Ghat from 8:00 pm to 9:40 pm.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: Rs 100 Crore To Be Spent for Beautification of Amritsar for Hosting.

To make Dev Deepawali celebrations grand in Varanasi, the Yogi Adityanath government will illuminate the holy city with 10 lakh diyas and adorn the Kashi Vishwanath Dham with flowers worth Rs 80 lakhs today.

CM Yogi gave directions to the officials regarding the Dev Deepawali festival to be celebrated today.

Apart from this, he reviewed the preparations for the upcoming "Kashi-Tamil Sangamam" to be held in Varanasi for a month from November 17.

After this, the CM took stock of the decoration done for Dev Deepawali by riding on Roro in the Ganges from Namo Ghat.

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, he directed to control stray and nomadic animals, emphasising keeping the traffic system tidy and not allowing any kind of trouble to the general public. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)