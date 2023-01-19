Yadgiri, January 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has brought development and good governance in those districts which were declared backward by previous governments.

"We brought development and good governance in those districts that were announced as backward by the previous governments. We encouraged the aspiration of development in these districts. The way the development is being carried out in north Karnataka is appreciable. As India has completed 75 years of her independence, now is the time it marches ahead with yet stronger spirits in the coming times," PM Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Karnataka's Yadgiri after inaugurating the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension, Renovation and Modernisation project in the district. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Development Projects Related to Irrigation and Drinking Water in Karnataka’s Kodekal (Watch Video).

Modi on Thursday reached the poll-bound state and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in the Yadgiri district. This is the second such visit by the Prime Minister to Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive road show.

PM further said that projects pertaining to water security, farmer welfare, and connectivity are being launched, which will significantly benefit the region.

"When Jal Jeevan Mission started 3.5 years ago, out of 18 crore rural households only 3 crore rural households had a tap water connection. Today, about 11 crore rural families in the country are getting tap water. The ongoing developmental projects would not only enhance the ease of living in the areas of Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Raichur but will also strengthen the employment therein. I heartily congratulate the people of Karnataka for this," he stated.

He also said that the country is moving forward to fulfil new resolutions for the next 25 years which is Amrit Kaal for "every person". PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Rural Drinking Water Projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Hailing the 'development' done by the Basavaraj Bommai government in the state, Modi said that work has been started today on the part of the Surat-Chennai Economic Corridor which falls in Karnataka.

Praising the history of Yadgiri, PM said that the great rule of Raja Venkatappa Nayaka here in this place leaves a wonderful trail in history. "It houses marvellous monuments and possesses prosperous culture and traditions. I bow before the historical and heritage land of Yadgiri," PM added.

