Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 8 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said that development priorities suffered under the rule of AAP in Delhi, leading voters to repose faith in BJP this time.

"The nation is developing rapidly under the leadership of PM Modi. The condition of Delhi is very critical when it comes to weather, pollution and water," Majhi told reporters.

"It did not develop as a national capital should have. And that is the reason people decided to bring a change," he added.

As BJP continues to dominate the Delhi election results, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will visit the party's headquarters on Saturday's evening.

"People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It's a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi. He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening," Sachdeva said.

BJP workers celebrated outside party's office in New Delhi as early trends indicate BJP's comeback in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing, and singing at party office. BJP leaders including Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, party's vice president Baijayant Panda among other also met at party office after its performance in Delhi polls.

BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi Assembly election as per the Election Commission and the current trends depicted therein.

BJP is currently leading on 48 seats while the AAP is ahead on 22 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout was recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister. The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal. (ANI)

