Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) On the occasion of the 75th Foundation Day of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for the university to devise a comprehensive 25-year roadmap aiming for global recognition.

Speaking at the university's Diamond Jubilee celebration, he emphasised that the university must focus on healthy competition and strategic specialisation to secure a notable global ranking.

Also Read | Amul Milk Price Hiked: After Mother Dairy, Amul Hikes Milk Prices by INR 2 per Litre; Check Latest Prices of Amul Standard, Amul Gold and Other Variants Here.

Addressing a gathering, the chief Minister congratulated the university on its "impressive" 75-year journey, urging the academic community to chart a course for the next 25 years, particularly focusing on achieving excellence in specific fields.

He highlighted that in today's competitive world, success in every area is impossible; instead, universities must choose niches in which they can excel.

Also Read | Who Was Misha Agrawal? All About Social Media Influencer Who Died by Suicide 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday Due to Decrease in Followers.

“A clear, well-executed plan for the next quarter-century will help the university rise to global prominence,” he said.

Regarding the university's humble beginnings in 1950, he acknowledged the contributions of local leaders and scholars who made the establishment of the university possible despite limited resources.

He paid tributes to Mahant Digvijaynath, who played a pivotal role in the university's formation, and other key figures who helped shape its legacy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)